Heber resident Jami Hewlett seeks city council seat

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:32 PM MDT
Heber City / KPCW

It's Hewlett's third run for office in three years.

She also ran for Wasatch County Council in 2024 and Heber City Council in 2023.

On her 2025 campaign website, Hewlett wrote, “I’m running to protect our heritage, promote smart growth, and preserve the values that make Heber special.”

Hewlett did not respond to KPCW’s repeated requests for an interview.

In candidate paperwork filed with Heber City, Hewlett wrote she works for Hewlett Life and Health Insurance, Wasatch Back Handyman, Summit Cleaning, rental home business Twelve Point Muley and community website “Paradise of the Rockies.”

She is also active on social media, livestreaming many city council meetings on Facebook and posting about local issues on TikTok.

Hewlett briefly served as an alternate on the Heber City Planning Commission from February to November 2024. The city council voted to remove her from her role after she allegedly impersonated a local business owner to spread false information about downtown redevelopment plans.

She is currently involved in three court cases related to allegations of criminal trespassing and stalking. She has said the allegations are “categorically untrue.” Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 28.

Her husband, Mike Hewlett, is running for Heber City mayor. He faces related charges of alleged retaliation against a witness.

Jami Hewlett is one of eight candidates running for two seats on the Heber City Council. The primary Aug. 12 will narrow the field to four people ahead of the municipal election Nov. 4.
Tags
Heber City 2025 Election
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler