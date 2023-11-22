© 2023 KPCW

FIS reschedules opening GS race to Aspen

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 22, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST
Slovakia's Adam Zampa speeds down the course in strong winds during the first run of an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom race, in Soelden, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
Alessandro Trovati/AP
/
AP
Slovakia's Adam Zampa speeds down the course in strong winds during the first run of an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom race, in Soelden, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

The opening World Cup men’s giant slalom race scheduled in October was abruptly canceled after high winds made it clear that race couldn’t be held fairly. Now the International Federation of Skiing or FIS has announced that the race will be made up on US soil next March.

The first race of the men’s alpine World Cup season was canceled after 47 racers had made it down the course in Sölden, Austria, before the race was put on hold. Race organizers ultimately called off the competition when they knew they couldn’t run a fair race for those who were following after the winds kicked up.

Now the race will be added to the scheduled giant slalom and slalom that is set in Aspen March 2 – 3, 2024..

President and CEO of US ski and Snowboard Sophie Goldscmidt says she’s thrilled the cancelled race can be added to Aspen schedule, bringing another opportunity of racing to the domestic crowds and to see US men compete on home soil.

Aspen Snowmass has hosted more than 80 World Cup races over nine decades. Fans will be able to cheer on local favorites including Colorado local River Radamus as well as world champion Tommy Ford.

The rescheduled race comes just after another domestic alpine world cup competition takes place at Palisades Tahoe, Feb. 24 and 25.
