FIS reschedules opening GS race to Aspen

The first race of the men’s alpine World Cup season was canceled after 47 racers had made it down the course in Sölden, Austria, before the race was put on hold. Race organizers ultimately called off the competition when they knew they couldn’t run a fair race for those who were following after the winds kicked up.

Now the race will be added to the scheduled giant slalom and slalom that is set in Aspen March 2 – 3, 2024..

President and CEO of US ski and Snowboard Sophie Goldscmidt says she’s thrilled the cancelled race can be added to Aspen schedule, bringing another opportunity of racing to the domestic crowds and to see US men compete on home soil.

Aspen Snowmass has hosted more than 80 World Cup races over nine decades. Fans will be able to cheer on local favorites including Colorado local River Radamus as well as world champion Tommy Ford.

The rescheduled race comes just after another domestic alpine world cup competition takes place at Palisades Tahoe, Feb. 24 and 25.