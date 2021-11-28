Local skiers enjoy sunny and warm first day on slopes

After a delay from its original start date of November 19, five lifts were spinning again Sunday to get first skiers onto two groomed runs at Canyons Village.

Brock Hart and Nutasha Fischer from Murray say they were pleasantly surprised at the snow quality and had a great time.

Ben Lasseter / KPCW Lines for the High Meadow and Saddleback lifts fill up with early-season skiers.

“We were surprised. I was expecting some super pebbly, loose, nasty snow and some heavy crowds, but it’s actually not been too bad, for just two runs being open. It’s just a beautiful, bluebird day, and we can’t wait to get at it some more,” Fischer said.

“If you’re a skier, get out and ski,” Hart added.

Pierce Boggan of Prospector says going to every opening day is a tradition.

“Normally, we have way more terrain than we have this season, but definitely thankful to be back out on the slopes,” he said. “Considering that we haven’t gotten any snow in like a month, it’s better out here than I was expecting today. It’s a little wet and damp, in terms of the snow, but like I said, just happy to be back out here.”

Park City Mountain Resort Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Goar says he’s glad to have the season underway and looks forward to skier-friendly weather.

“There’s been a lot of warm weather and not as many snowmaking opportunities as we would like, but our teams have made the most of it, and skiing and riding is very good today. We can’t control the weather, but we know it’s going to work in our favor at some point. Snow’s coming,” Goar said.

He added that resort staff are glad to have fewer COVID-19 restrictions in place, especially when it comes to masks not required outdoors.

Canyons Village will continue to operate on a normal daily schedule from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Deer Valley’s opening day is scheduled for Saturday, December 4.

