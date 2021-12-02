Interstate 80 through Salt Lake City to close Saturday night into Sunday

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, I-80 will close to traffic in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive at the mouth of Parleys Canyon starting Saturday night.

The interstate is expected to be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday while work crews install beams for a new bridge at 1700 East over the interstate. Traffic will be rerouted around the construction.

UDOT says the construction is part of a larger project to reconstruct the interstate between 1300 East and 2300 East. In addition to the bridge at 1700 East, bridges at 1300 East and 2300 East will also be reconstructed.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the interstate will be closed starting Friday. It closes Saturday.