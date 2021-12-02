© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Interstate 80 through Salt Lake City to close Saturday night into Sunday

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published December 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM MST
udot_construction_i-80.png
Utah Department of Transportation
/
The interstate will close Saturday night and stay closed until Sunday morning.

Both directions of Interstate 80 through Salt Lake City will close Saturday night into Sunday morning for bridge construction.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, I-80 will close to traffic in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive at the mouth of Parleys Canyon starting Saturday night.

The interstate is expected to be closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday while work crews install beams for a new bridge at 1700 East over the interstate. Traffic will be rerouted around the construction.

UDOT says the construction is part of a larger project to reconstruct the interstate between 1300 East and 2300 East. In addition to the bridge at 1700 East, bridges at 1300 East and 2300 East will also be reconstructed.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the interstate will be closed starting Friday. It closes Saturday.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
