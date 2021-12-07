© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
Local News

Highway 248 interchange gets new traffic light

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published December 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM MST
248 Richardson Flat.jpg
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
For the first time starting Tuesday, drivers from Richardson Flat Road turn onto Kearns Boulevard at the signal of a green light.

A new traffic light will ease headaches for drivers coming into Park City from outside of town.

The light is at the intersection of Highway 248 and Richardson Flat Road, east of the hospital.

Before it started showing red, yellow and green signals Tuesday morning, it was a difficult place for some drivers to join the highway. That’s why Park City Deputy City Manager David Everitt says the city and the Utah Department of Transportation decided to put it there.

“I think this is an intersection that people have recognized over the years has been a real point of congestion for people trying to access State Road 248 there off Richardson Flat, particularly turning left going into Park City. You see people kind of merging into that middle lane and then trying to merge further into traffic headed westbound,” he says.

A traffic study led UDOT not only to recommend the light, but also to pay for it.

It’s also in anticipation of continued growth in the Quinn’s Junction and Richardson Flat area.

“Given the residential growth we’ve seen at Park City Heights and further to the east, the signal’s been deemed to be warranted there to help with the flow of traffic,” Everitt says.

Park City Engineer John Robertson says the study was specific to the Park City Heights neighborhood, and the project has been in the works for years.

Corrected: December 7, 2021 at 7:25 PM MST
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly described the Kearns Boulevard/Richardson Flat Road intersection as west of the Park City Hospital. The intersection is east of the hospital.

Tags

Local NewsPark CityPark City HeightsBoananza Flat
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter