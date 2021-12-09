New Wasatch County COVID-19 death reported

The man was between 65 and 84 years old and was not in the hospital when he died. His death is the second Wasatch County reported that’s occurred in the last 10 days. On Tuesday the state reported a Wasatch County man between 45 and 64 years old, who was hospitalized, had died of COVID.

Chris Smoot, public information officer for Wasatch County Health Department, said both men had underlying conditions. The man who wasn’t hospitalized had been recently, and was in hospice care when he died.

Since the start of the pandemic, 31 Wasatch County residents have died of COVID. Currently, Wasatch and Summit counties are both in the “very high” category of COVID transmission.

Smoot said that after a spike in case counts in mid-November, numbers are now trending downward in Wasatch County.