© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
Local News

New Wasatch County COVID-19 death reported

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published December 9, 2021 at 3:25 PM MST
LettersOverlappingStripCOVID-19
Web Buttons Inc - stock.adobe.co
/
331001452

The Utah Department of Health reported a Wasatch County man’s death from COVID Thursday.

The man was between 65 and 84 years old and was not in the hospital when he died. His death is the second Wasatch County reported that’s occurred in the last 10 days. On Tuesday the state reported a Wasatch County man between 45 and 64 years old, who was hospitalized, had died of COVID.

Chris Smoot, public information officer for Wasatch County Health Department, said both men had underlying conditions. The man who wasn’t hospitalized had been recently, and was in hospice care when he died.

Since the start of the pandemic, 31 Wasatch County residents have died of COVID. Currently, Wasatch and Summit counties are both in the “very high” category of COVID transmission.

Smoot said that after a spike in case counts in mid-November, numbers are now trending downward in Wasatch County.

Local News
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger