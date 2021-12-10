White Pine open for Nordic skiing, Round Valley needs more snow

Heads up to Nordic skiers – With the snowfall from Thursday and Friday, the White Pine Nordic Center is open, but Round Valley Nordic and single-track trails are not ready yet.

Lora Smith, executive director of the Mountain Trails Foundation, said crews are busy packing the base of Round Valley and Bonanza Flat trails now. Nordic Track trails at Round Valley are not groomed and cover is very thin. She advised only getting out on them if you have rock skis.

For the single-track trails there, Smith said they need 20” of snow before they can get those groomed and ready for use.

Smith also said Clark’s Ranch is being rolled and prepped now. KPCW will keep you updated on trail conditions as information comes in from Mountain Trails.

