Park City Film to screen movies Christmas weekend

Christmas weekend at Park City Film will feature three films, including a new release and a holiday classic. All are being shown at the Jim Santy Auditorium at 1255 Park Ave.

"Being the Ricardos," about the shooting of I Love Lucy, will play Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sunday, which is Boxing Day, at 6 p.m.

Between those screenings, on Christmas Eve Friday, "It’s a Wonderful Life" shows at 6 p.m.

Beginning this week, audience members must show proof of vaccination to attend. That’s for everyone 5 and up, and everyone 18 and older must have proof of identification to match their vaccination card, online certificate or other proof of vaccination.

Capacity will increase from 40% to 60%, with 270 out of 446 seats available. The audience is required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Next week, National Geographic’s documentary "Torn" will play Friday, December 31, New Years Day and on Sunday to close out the weekend. It’s about the death of legendary climber Alex Lowe from the perspective of his son Max Lowe, the film's director.

January 7 through 9, Park City Film is showing the award-winning "Belfast." It’s based on director Kenneth Branagh’s upbringing in the Northern Ireland capital.

Before Sundance Festival begins the third week of January, the last film to screen is "$avvy." The documentary explores how and why financial culture sidelines women, and how to change that narrative and manage money more intelligently.

After the Thursday, January 13 showing, KPCW General Manager Renai Bodley Miller will moderate a panel including director Robin Hauser and finance and nonprofit executives.

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang says it’s the beginning of the return of the Reel Community series, which offers community conversations in tandem with films that reflect the nonprofit’s mission.

For tickets or to learn more about Park City Film, visit parkcityfilm.org.

