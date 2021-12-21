Names of Park City Council applicants won't be released until Jan. 5th, 2022

In an email to KPCW, Park City Recorder Michelle Kellogg said she will not release applicant names or details until the application period closes on Wednesday, January 5th.

Kellogg says she is following protocol when there are openings on other city boards and commissions. “This is the custom with applications for other City boards,” she wrote, “and we’re being consistent with that practice.”

Kellogg also noted that she will be out of town until Monday, January 3rd and won’t have access to her email – or the online applications - until she returns.

During regular city council election filings, Kellogg does alert the media when new candidates apply, but she says that’s not the case for appointed positions, as this one will be.

The newly seated city council, including new members Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell, will join Mayor-Elect Nann Worel and council members Becca Gerber and Max Doilney to select Worel’s replacement.

Kellogg added that she will publish a packet for council members the evening of January 5th for the two council interview meetings that scheduled for January 7th and 11th. The packets will contain applicant names, their applications and interview times. The interviews and the council’s deliberations will be open to the public. The new council member will be appointed and sworn into office on January 13th.