Kimball Junction crash closes one lane of traffic

At 2:30 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation announced a crash at the intersection of Ute Boulevard and Landmark Drive, which is near the Sheldon Richins County Services Building.

A Park City Fire District spokesperson said the accident caused minor damage to the vehicles involved and some minor injuries. The spokesperson said tow trucks had been dispatched to the scene.

UDOT said the right lane of eastbound Ute Boulevard was closed. It was estimated to reopen around 3:30 p.m.