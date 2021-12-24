© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Kimball Junction crash closes one lane of traffic

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published December 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM MST
A crash on Ute Boulevard is expected to close a lane of traffic until around 3:30 p.m.

An accident on Ute Boulevard has closed one lane of traffic and might cause delays near the Interstate 80-S.R. 224 interchange as ski areas let out for the day.

At 2:30 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation announced a crash at the intersection of Ute Boulevard and Landmark Drive, which is near the Sheldon Richins County Services Building.

A Park City Fire District spokesperson said the accident caused minor damage to the vehicles involved and some minor injuries. The spokesperson said tow trucks had been dispatched to the scene.

UDOT said the right lane of eastbound Ute Boulevard was closed. It was estimated to reopen around 3:30 p.m.

