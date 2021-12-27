Christmas COVID spike: Summit County sees record number of cases

Summit County health officials announced Monday there have been an unprecedented number of COVID–19 cases diagnosed in recent days.

According to spokesperson Bridget Conway, the county’s contact tracers were busy over the weekend.

“Over the Christmas holiday, Summit County’s COVID cases have reached record highs on three different days,” she said.

Conway said the county saw 91 cases on Dec. 23, 83 cases the next day and 95 cases on Christmas. The previous high was 79 cases on Jan. 6, before vaccines were widely available.

The number of cases on Christmas Day was 20% higher than any other day since the pandemic took hold nearly two years ago, not counting the two days preceding it.

The Health Department is asking anyone who feels sick to stay home and is further advising people to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and wear masks in crowded indoor settings.

The state is sponsoring a free testing location at Park City High School on Wednesday, and the county has testing availability at its three offices on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

“It’s been pretty packed,” Conway said of testing. “I know I went last week and I sat in line for 10 minutes or so. So people are definitely out here getting their tests.”

Park City hospital also has self-serve PCR tests available.

Last Wednesday evening, a dozen or more vehicles were in line at the state-sponsored site at Park City High School.

The site is operated by Nomi Health. A spokesperson said it averaged 63 tests per day dating back to late spring. On Wednesday, nurses and staff collected 402 tests — a 538% increase.

Summit County officials said they haven’t seen a rise in hospitalizations corresponding with the surge in cases. Conway said two patients have been hospitalized in that timeframe, both of whom were unvaccinated.

Health officials have said hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, meaning it can take two weeks or more for cases to end up in a hospital.

The Health Department urged people to take precautions to reduce the spread of the virus ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“The Health Department remains optimistic that while cases are on the rise, Summit County’s vaccine rates will continue to keep hospitalizations low and greatly reduce the risk of death among those who contract COVID-19,” the statement says.

For information about testing vaccinations, visit summitcountyhealth.org/coronavirus/.