Local News

Driver in fatal September crash faces murder charge

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published December 29, 2021 at 7:36 PM MST
A Salt Lake City man has been charged with first-degree murder after a high-speed crash on a local highway that killed the car’s passenger in September.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the car that crashed as 22-year-old Charles Caster of Salt Lake City, and the passenger as 19-year-old Daisha Reynolds, also from Salt Lake City. According to the Sheriff’s Office after the incident, and court documents filed Wednesday, Reynolds was ejected from the car when it rolled over. She died at the scene.

Caster faces three felony charges. They are first-degree murder, second-degree receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and third-degree failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop. A warrant for Caster’s arrest was also filed, according to the court documents.

Before the crash, according to court documents, deputies who were investigating an alleged burglary began following the car in Wasatch County, which led to a high-speed chase on U.S. 40. Around mile marker 2, near the Silver Summit exit, the car swerved to avoid a tire spike strip and crashed.

