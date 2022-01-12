Park City Ski and Snowboard announce town race series & Olympic watch party

Registration is underway for the annual Park City Town Race Series. New this year - in addition to the standard alpine race - will be an uphill race format. Each format will be separate and independent times. Races are scheduled for Jan. 28, February 11, March 4, and March 25. Both coed team and individual registrations are available. The cost is $30 a race or $100 for the season pack of races. The races will be held at the Utah Olympic Park. Alpine races run from 6 to 8 pm. Warmup free ski lanes will be available. The Skimo races, which include a hike up the hill and skiing down start at 6:30 with two more heats at 7 and 7:30 pm.

Apres ski with music food, drinks, and raffles are held each night.

Events Director Pete Stoughten says they are also holding an Olympic watch party celebration on February 10th at the UOP from 6 to 8 pm.

“We have a quite a bit of alumni and current athletes who are in the Olympics or hoping to be in the Olympics,” Stoughten said. “We want to kind of celebrate them, but also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the snowboard halfpipe sweep 20 years on to the date on February 10. So, we're going to celebrate the halfpipe. And watch the men's halfpipe live on a large screen at the Utah Olympic Park. We'll keep it all outdoors COVID safe. There'll be fire pits, there will be a hot cocoa bar, food trucks, music. We just confirmed a DJ from Salt Lake who is pretty well known in the Salt Lake Community. So, we're really excited about that and that just went live on our website.”

The party is free, but food and drinks will be sold using tickets. There will also be an indoor VIP option with a set number of tickets being sold for that. Race signups or VIP Olympic Watch tickets are online at https://www.parkcityss.org/