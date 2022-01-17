© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Park City School Board meets on Tuesday to figure out staffing shortages due to the pandemic

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST
park_city_board_of_education_2020.jpg
Park City Board of Education
/
Park City School Board meets Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Park City Board of Education meets in a regular session Tuesday to discuss additional staffing needs as well as get an update on the master facilities plan.

A closed session is slated for 3:30 before opening up the regular meeting at 4 p.m. at the school district offices on Kearns Blvd. The meeting can also be viewed online via the school district’s You Tube channel.

Tuesday’s agenda doesn’t include any background materials for the agenda items. Regarding the master facilities update, a note says that David Hart with MOCA will provide a brief update on the master facilities process. KPCW left a message with Hart asking for an update, but likely due to the holiday, the call hasn’t been returned.

Since November, Park City School board members and district administrators have not responded to any of KPCW’s requests for information or comment, since the district’s attorney sent KPCW a letter in November saying the district will not communicate with the radio station at least until an investigation into mask mandate compliance at Parley’s Park Elementary School has concluded.

In other business Tuesday, the board is scheduled to discuss the possibility of hiring additional teachers in an effort to help with staffing issues. Again, there is no staff report attached to the agenda for information or clarification on the topic. KPCW has reported that nearly a quarter of the educational staff at Park City High School were out sick recently due to the high rates of confirmed Covid-19 cases. Teachers have been covering their colleagues’ classes during their prep periods. And like other employers with staffing woes, the district is struggling with a shortage of substitute teachers.

Public Comment begins at 5:00 p.m. Individuals may submit public comments via email to communication@pcschools.us. Emails must be received by 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. All comments are reviewed by board members and are made available within the meeting minutes but are not read out loud during the meeting.

Leslie Thatcher
Leslie Thatcher has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone's minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
