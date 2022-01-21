© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Summit County Health Department has a response to Governor's address

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published January 21, 2022 at 12:55 PM MST
Governor Spencer Cox State of the State Address 2022 (2).PNG
Governor Spencer Cox Facebook
/
Governor Spencer Cox State of the State address-2022

Governor Spencer Cox delivered his State of the State address Thursday night. He highlighted what he called a silver lining in Summit County's COVID case counts in his opening remarks.

Within the first two minutes of Governor Cox's State of the State address, he highlighted Summit County as a bell-weather COVID-19 infection rate indicator.

"There are a few silver linings. I'm encouraged that  Utah currently has the sixth-lowest hospitalization rate in the nation and that our rate is less than half of the national average. Experts also believe that Summit County has already started declining and assure me that the rest of the State will soon follow."

As the legislature considers a bill to ban mask mandates Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant said neither the Governor's office nor anyone from Capitol Hill had contacted him or his office.

"Governor Cox mentioned in his State of the State address that experts believe that Summit County has started to decline. Unfortunately, there was nobody at the Summit County Health Department that was contacted regarding this decline. And so, when he refers to experts, I'm not exactly sure who that is. And as the local health director for Summit County, we just didn't have any interaction with the folks who are discussing it on Capitol Hill."

Bondurant said they're relying on two objective measures to understand COVID trends in Summit County.

"There are two components of this response that are not biased by the availability of testing whether there's an abundance or a lack of testing. One is wastewater data, and two is hospitalizations. That's why we have always focused on hospitalizations in Summit County.”

Bondurant explained that measuring hospitalizations in Summit County during the winter months can be misleading due to winter driving conditions, resort, and backcountry accidents.

"Our case counts based on the way that tests are reported are not capturing visitors in Summit County for ski season or for winter activities that test positive."    

Bondurant said the trends appear positive; however, testing numbers reported to the State don't capture the visiting and workforce populations. He said Summit County is not out of the woods yet, and there are several long weeks of the season to get through. He said Summit county's mask mandate is in place to protect the county's front-line workers. He declined to comment on the mask mandate bill passed by the Utah Senate on Tuesday, the first day of the session.

Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
See stories by Carolyn Murray