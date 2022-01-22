Basin Rec Fieldhouse to see $100k in equipment upgrades

The $100,000 in equipment upgrades are part of Summit County’s new 2022 budget. Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones said the Fieldhouse is due for improvements.

“We started to notice this last year that a lot of the equipment in the Fieldhouse had been there since the Fieldhouse opened," she said. "A lot of our exercise equipment was definitely showing its age, cracking on the seats and things. We have budgeted this year to replace quite a bit of the Nautilus Equipment in the Fieldhouse, a lot of the circuit equipment. We’re replacing everything from mats to weights. We’re also taking a look at maybe rearranging some areas and some places where equipment is to be more functional, to give people a little bit better experience in the Fieldhouse.”

Jones said after the equipment is replaced, the public will also get a chance to buy some of the old equipment.

“We do take a look at it," said Jones. "If it does have a value, then we will surplus it, and once it’s surplus, it will be available for purchase. We do open that purchase to our staff first, and if there’s no one on staff that wants to purchase it for a fair market value, then we can open it to the public.”

The new equipment is expected to be installed, and the old equipment sold, in the coming months. More information on Basin Recreation can be found at basinrecreation.org.