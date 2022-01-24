Here’s what’s on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission’s agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a regular meeting starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The meeting will be held virtually and can be attended via Zoom at summitcountyut.zoom.us/j/98189226475. A link is posted on the agenda, which is available at summitcounty.org.

The first item on the agenda is a work session to discuss changing the Snyderville Basin Development Code’s accessory dwelling unit provisions. A staff report accompanying the agenda recommends replacing so-called agricultural dwelling units, which are one-family structures to house agriculture workers, with a new designation called employee dwelling units, which would allow businesses to house employees in some circumstances.

The commission is scheduled to discuss the topic for one hour. It is listed as a work session, meaning the commission will not vote.

The staff report suggests the commission discuss the size of accessory dwelling units, which can be standalone structures like a carriage house and used as places to live. The report suggests a minimum size of 400 square feet and a maximum size of 1,000 square feet, but requests input from the commission.

The commission is also asked to consider whether to offer incentives for accessory dwelling units used for affordable housing, and whether accessory units should be allowed outright, or whether they should be required to obtain a low impact or conditional use permit.

At 6 p.m., the commission holds a public input session for people to ask questions or make comments about items not on the commission’s agenda and that aren’t the subject of pending applications.

The commission is also scheduled to consider amending a plat for a two-unit subdivision off Old Ranch Road to correctly note the placement of, and easement for, a driveway.