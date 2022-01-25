Park City school board to discuss teacher hiring strategies amid shortage

At the most recent Board of Education meeting last week, school district officials were scheduled to discuss strategies to hire additional teachers.

The board decided to delay that discussion and set a special meeting dedicated solely to the topic. The meeting is to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The agenda features only one item: a “strategy discussion for attracting and retaining hard to fill positions.”

The meeting is to be held at the district’s office, 2700 Kearns Blvd., and streamed on the district’s YouTube page, which can be found by searching YouTube for “PCSD Communication.”

At recent board meetings, district officials have described staffing shortages affecting positions ranging from teachers to custodians to bus drivers. The district’s chief academic officer shared data that showed an average of more than 50 requests for substitute teachers each day for the first two weeks of January.

The union that represents most Park City teachers called on the board to increase pay for substitute teachers. Mary Morgan, a co-president of the union, said teachers were working through their prep periods and covering classes they do not specialize in to offset the absences.

Morgan said substitute teachers who do not have a current teaching license start at $13 per hour, while those who do start at $15 per hour.

The Park City School District did not confirm those numbers. According to the district's website, the district has hired a third-party educational staffing company "to provide contracted services for the District’s substitute needs." A call to that company was not immediately returned.