Murder suspect denied bail

James Kip Ramsdell, 58, remains in custody in the Summit County Jail four months after the events that led him to be charged with first-degree murder.

Last week, 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik ordered that Ramsdell continue to be held without bail as the court case against him proceeds.

According to court documents, Mrazik found Ramsdell to be a substantial danger to the community.

Ramsdell is charged with shooting and killing his then-roomate John Krieg in early October after a night of drinking. Krieg was a longtime Summit County resident.

The first-degree murder charge carries a penalty of 15 years to life in prison.

The next court date, a scheduling conference, is slated for Feb. 14.