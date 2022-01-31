© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Murder suspect denied bail

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published January 31, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST
court.jpg

The Summit County man accused of murdering his roommate last fall in Highland Estates has been denied bail.

James Kip Ramsdell, 58, remains in custody in the Summit County Jail four months after the events that led him to be charged with first-degree murder.

Last week, 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik ordered that Ramsdell continue to be held without bail as the court case against him proceeds.

According to court documents, Mrazik found Ramsdell to be a substantial danger to the community.

Ramsdell is charged with shooting and killing his then-roomate John Krieg in early October after a night of drinking. Krieg was a longtime Summit County resident.

The first-degree murder charge carries a penalty of 15 years to life in prison.

The next court date, a scheduling conference, is slated for Feb. 14.

Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
