© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Driver hit, killed by train near Wyoming border

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published February 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM MST
hi-res Summit County Sheriff's Office SCSOPatch transparent.png
Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office
/

A Pennsylvania man was killed this weekend after the car he was driving was hit by a train in far northeastern Summit County.

A 2-mile long freight train hit a car on Saturday night, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, killing the driver and sole occupant, a 47-year-old Pennsylvania man.

Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said deputies got the call shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The accident happened about 700 feet west of the Wyoming border. Wright said the conductor of the eastbound train saw a vehicle’s tail lights, but didn’t think the car was on the tracks.

“As they got closer to where they could actually see the vehicle itself, they realized the vehicle was on the tracks,” Wright said. “They initiated their emergency brake system, which you can imagine on a 2-mile long train, that still takes a significant amount of time for a train that long to come to a stop.”

Wright said the driver was traveling with a companion from California to Maine. They stopped for a night in Las Vegas and the second night was to be spent in Evanston, Wyoming.

The companion was at a hotel in Evanston when deputies reached her after the crash. Wright said she told deputies she’d seen the rental car the man was driving at a bar, and that the man told her he was going to find alcohol.

“The individual's phone that was in the car had — the GPS was talking and taking him to a specific location,” Wright said. “And so, for whatever reason, it seems like the GPS got him on this side road that got him onto the train tracks.”

Wright said the GPS had been programmed to bring the driver to a business that sold alcohol.

That area of track is known to have occasional vehicle traffic, Wright said, and trains limit their speed there to 30 mph. He did not know how long it took the 11,000-foot train to stop.

Local News
Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer