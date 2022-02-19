Leadership camp for high schoolers builds teamwork, confidence

Utah Red Cross is currently accepting applications for in-person summer leadership camp for local high school students.

The Red Cross’ Utah chapter runs a summer camp in Coalville. The camp takes place June 20th through the 24th at Camp Pinecliff. It’s for 9th, 10th, and 11th graders or homeschooled equivalents. This overnight camp focuses on building confidence, and cultivates core leadership skills like teamwork, public speaking and diversity and cultural understanding.

Heather McKinnon, the camp’s director, said the camp changes kids’ lives.

“What ends up happening is that they just become their very best self while they're up there. And they see the potential of what that means and what it feels like to be respected for who they are. And to respect others. A huge part of our camp is diversity, we work really hard to get a diverse group of campers, not just ethnically, but in different ways. And, and the truth is, diversity happens naturally.”

According to McKinnon, part of the mission of the Red Cross camp is to train and empower future humanitarian leaders in local communities.

“So even though at the camp we do not address necessarily the Red Cross missions of you know, disaster relief, international humanitarian law, blood donation, all those things. We don't necessarily talk about those. But what we do is have a program at the chapter called Youth Services, where we encourage the kids to come back and get involved in because they actually run the program and they tailor what the Red Cross does, but for you, and it's really fun.”

The Coalville camp is in its 12th year. McKinnon says not all Red Cross chapters have a leadership camp, which makes the Utah chapter unique.

“And what I found is that our camp, even among the Red Cross, the American Red Cross is, is a premier camp, people have, you know, invited us to talk about our camp. They've tried to mimic what we're doing. And so even within the Red Cross, it's, it's a really neat camp.”

The cost for the five-day, overnight camp is $250 and includes cabin lodging, meals and materials. There are 82 spots available and once they are filled registration will close. A reduced rate is available for those who qualify. The camp will have COVID safety protocols in place.

