Summit County approves High Valley Transit facility — next step is paying for it

The High Valley Transit District looks like it's on its way out of the tent in the Ecker Hill park-and-ride lot. On Tuesday night, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the district’s new permanent headquarters.

The plan calls for three major buildings on an 8-acre site just off of U.S. 40 near Home Depot. Those buildings include an 11,000-square-foot maintenance shop, an 18,000-square-foot administrative building and a 31,000-square-foot bus barn — big enough to park 24 full-size buses.

The price tag? About $22 million. High Valley has yet to announce how it will pay for it.

High Valley Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez said the district has applied for a federal grant that would cover the total cost. The district is also working with the Utah Department of Transportation to secure funding, possibly using one-time COVID-relief money.

But for now, the district continues to operate out of the large rented tent just off Interstate 80.

“We have an active grant application for $22 million — a federal grant application — that hasn't been announced yet,” Rodriguez said. “Part of the criteria for that application is need. And I think that anyone who has driven by, or ridden a bus by, the Ecker park-and-ride anytime in the last couple of months would agree that our need is pretty critical.”

The district is also readying to pay for the building itself. On Thursday, the High Valley Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss borrowing up to $18 million by issuing bonds against future sales tax revenue.

Rodriguez said the $4 million difference between the estimated project cost and the highest potential bond amount reflects the district’s desire not to exceed its borrowing capacity. The district also has several million dollars in capital reserves.

“We could go up to $18 million as part of our public hearing. That doesn't mean that we will draw on all $18 million immediately,” Rodriguez said. “It just allows the board to do so if they need the funds for the facilities, understanding that we, of course, are still seeking state and federal grants to cover a lot of those costs.”

High Valley first presented the project to the planning commission two weeks ago. At that meeting, commissioners requested the district improve the project’s sustainability component and provide affordable housing.

One commissioner said the county should “walk the walk” of what it asks from other developers.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the High Valley project architect said the first phase would be “solar ready,” meaning the buildings would include infrastructure to support the future installation of solar panels.

Courtesy of the High Valley Transit District / The administrative building, one of three large buildings planned for the new High Valley Transit District headquarters, includes room for nine apartments for district employees.

As for workforce housing, the second floor of the administrative building would also include “shells” for nine apartments. Those would be completed if funding is made available.

High Valley Board President Kim Carson told the commission those workforce units could help High Valley recruit and retain bus drivers, something that’s been a struggle recently.

“Specifically speaking to the workforce housing, I just want to add that it really is a priority for us to get that built,” Carson said. “We've seen the benefit realized by Park City Transit with their affordable housing.”

High Valley is hoping to begin construction in coming weeks and has set a goal to move into the facility by next December.

