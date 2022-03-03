Snowbasin, Sun Valley leave Epic pass to join Ikon’s list of partner resorts

Ikon passes start at $769 for the base pass, $969 for the base plus pass, and $1,079 for the full Ikon pass. Ikon passes for the 2022-23 season will go on sale March 10th.

Utah’s Snowbasin Resort and Sun Valley Resort in Idaho will join the Ikon Pass system after the end of this season. Both resorts are independently owned by Grand America Hotels & Resorts and had been partners with Vail’s Epic Pass. The move to Ikon ends those resorts’ relationship with the Epic pass at the end of this season.

Grand America CEO Bruce Ferry said the company is excited to join the Ikon Pass roster for the 2022-23 season. He said the resorts “look forward to welcoming Ikon pass holders and providing the legendary experience for which Sun Valley and Snowbasin are known.”

Snowbasin and Sun Valley access will be offered on the Ikon Pass and the Ikon Base Plus Pass, which are more expensive offerings than the Ikon Base Pass. Passholders will have five days of skiing and riding at each resort with blackout days applying depending on the pass level.

Deer Valley and Alta have also joined the Ikon Pass and Base Plus Pass tier after previously offering ski days to people with the base pass.