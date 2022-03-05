© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Election season is underway!

KPCW
Published March 5, 2022 at 9:55 AM MST
elections.jpg
Utah.gov
/
Candidates had to file their paperwork by 5pm Friday

The field of candidates in the Wasatch Back is crowded.

Everyone who wants to run for office this November had to have paperwork submitted in person by 5 p.m. Friday. The deadline passed, and the number of races that will be contested grew substantially though the week.

Seven candidates are now vying for two seats on the Summit County Council. And the Park City Board of Education race heated up through the week, with President Erin Grady announcing she’ll seek a third term, and Parley’s Park parent Nick Hill challenging her.

Park City school board incumbent Kara Hendrickson is not running for reelection, and four people are looking to take her spot: Josh Mann, Mandy Pomeroy, Meredith Reed and Edward Panos.

In other school races, North and South Summit school districts both have contested seats on their boards.

Utah state-level races grew crowded as well, with State Rep Kera Birkeland facing three opponents as she seeks reelection to the house of representatives. That’s District 4. Brian King, who represents District 23 in the state house, has two opponents in his reelection bid.

Parkite Jill Fellow is challenging state Sen Ron Winterton for his seat.

Retiring Democratic Summit County Councilor Glenn Wright filed to challenge incumbent Republican Congressman John Curtis in Utah's 3rd Congressional District.

No one has as many challengers, though, though, as U.S. Senator Mike Lee: Eight Utahns are running to unseat him.

For a complete list of Wasatch Back races go to summitcounty.org and wasatch.utah.gov.

Tags

Local News elections