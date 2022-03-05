Election season is underway!

Everyone who wants to run for office this November had to have paperwork submitted in person by 5 p.m. Friday. The deadline passed, and the number of races that will be contested grew substantially though the week.

Seven candidates are now vying for two seats on the Summit County Council. And the Park City Board of Education race heated up through the week, with President Erin Grady announcing she’ll seek a third term, and Parley’s Park parent Nick Hill challenging her.

Park City school board incumbent Kara Hendrickson is not running for reelection, and four people are looking to take her spot: Josh Mann, Mandy Pomeroy, Meredith Reed and Edward Panos.

In other school races, North and South Summit school districts both have contested seats on their boards.

Utah state-level races grew crowded as well, with State Rep Kera Birkeland facing three opponents as she seeks reelection to the house of representatives. That’s District 4. Brian King, who represents District 23 in the state house, has two opponents in his reelection bid.

Parkite Jill Fellow is challenging state Sen Ron Winterton for his seat.

Retiring Democratic Summit County Councilor Glenn Wright filed to challenge incumbent Republican Congressman John Curtis in Utah's 3rd Congressional District.

No one has as many challengers, though, though, as U.S. Senator Mike Lee: Eight Utahns are running to unseat him.

For a complete list of Wasatch Back races go to summitcounty.org and wasatch.utah.gov.