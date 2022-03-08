© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

‘Considerable’ avalanche danger Tuesday in the Wasatch

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published March 8, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST
Mar 8 Avalanche report
Utah Avalanche Center
/
Tuesday's avalanche danger is 'considerable' for most upper elevations.

After Monday night’s snow, the Utah Avalanche Center says Tuesday’s avalanche danger is ‘considerable.’

Snow returned to the Wasatch this week after an unusually dry January and February, dropping over a foot of snow at higher elevations over the past three days.

The avalanche center is reporting considerable avalanche risk for steep west, north, and east-facing slopes above 8,000 feet in elevation thanks to a persistent weak layer of snow left over from December's storms.

The report says avalanches triggered could be 1-3 feet deep and hundreds of feet wide.

A persistent weak layer is formed when old snow forms large snow crystals that don’t bond with other snow layers. These layers are very unstable and can easily trigger avalanches if they are loaded with enough weight to make them collapse.

An avalanche watch is also in effect for northern Utah through Wednesday morning with more snow in the forecast. Light snow is expected to fall throughout the day today with 2-4 inches of new snow possible by Tuesday afternoon. According to the avalanche center, 12-24 inches of snow could fall at higher elevations by Wednesday evening and avalanche danger will likely rise to high.

For Tuesday’s full avalanche report, click here.

Tags

Local News Utah Avalanche Center
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins