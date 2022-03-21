Meaghan Miller runs for Utah House

Miller’s throwing her hat in the ring in 2022 after also running for Utah House in 2020 and 2018. She lost to Mike Kohler in 2020 and to Tim Quinn in 2018.

Miller says she’d represent Wasatch County and Park City voters with the same solution-oriented approach she’s used during her 20 years working with nonprofits.

“When I'm looking at a solution, I'm not looking at a solution for party A,” she says. “I will take a larger step back of like, ‘Okay, this is the 10,000 foot view - let's look at the 30,000-foot view. Who can we loop in to make this solution sustainable, meaningful for all parties - so that no one's going to get hit - and how do we rally people to feel and know that this is the right thing for them?’”

She says a top priority in her platform is water sustainability amid growth. She also wants to prompt the legislature to consider ways to offset the impacts of inflation with policy around taxes and wages.

Miller lives in Midway with her husband and two children. She’s the executive director of the Park City EATS nonprofit, which promotes local children’s health. Before EATS, Miller worked for the People’s Health Clinic.

She says she stays engaged with the community in ways that transcend generations. As a representative, she says her outreach strategy would include open-house meetings and being accessible over the phone and on various social media platforms.

When it comes to challenging Kohler, she says she’d bring a more progressive approach to decisions.

“I'm still very staunch on accountability. It's a big reason why I chose to run, and no one else wanted to step up and challenge Mike. While I think he's, you know, a great person, I don't think any elected leader is so fantastic that they should be unopposed. So, I put my name back on the ballot, because there needs to be an option for people who aren't happy with his leadership, who aren't happy with the way he's voted on state bills.”

Specifically, she says she’d support new ways to use state funds to support the public education system and offer access to coverage for basic needs.

For more on Miller and her past campaigns, visit kpcw.org.