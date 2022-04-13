Snowbasin to reopen this weekend after over 12 inches of snow

Thanks to this week’s storm, the resort will be reopening three lifts and 58 trails from Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 17. This will also be the last chance for Epic Pass holders to visit Snowbasin before the resort joins the Ikon Pass network next season. Snowbasin officially closed for the season on April 10th.

The resort says mountain services will be adapted to accommodate for the reopening, with rental and retail shops open for business, but lessons and in-lodge food & beverage will be closed. However, grab and go lunch and outdoor grilling options will be available.

The resort will also be offering online-only ticket specials for people who purchase their tickets before Friday.

Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort are scheduled to close on Sunday, April 17th.