© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Snowbasin to reopen this weekend after over 12 inches of snow

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published April 13, 2022 at 2:29 PM MDT
Snowbasin snow
Snowbasin Resort
/
The resort received over 12 inches of snow this week and had previously closed for the season on April 10th.

Snowbasin Resort announced that it will be open through Sunday after over one foot of snow fell at the resort this week.

Thanks to this week’s storm, the resort will be reopening three lifts and 58 trails from Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 17. This will also be the last chance for Epic Pass holders to visit Snowbasin before the resort joins the Ikon Pass network next season. Snowbasin officially closed for the season on April 10th.

The resort says mountain services will be adapted to accommodate for the reopening, with rental and retail shops open for business, but lessons and in-lodge food & beverage will be closed. However, grab and go lunch and outdoor grilling options will be available.

The resort will also be offering online-only ticket specials for people who purchase their tickets before Friday.

Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort are scheduled to close on Sunday, April 17th.

Tags

Local News Snowbasin
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins