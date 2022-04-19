Park City Song Summit returns after COVID hiatus

Park City Song Summit was a young festival when COVID hit. Founded in 2019, it has been called a non-traditional music festival that creates a platform for discussions around the power of song.

Ben Anderson, founder of the Park City Song Summit, says it’s a way to celebrate music through conversations and interactions between artists and the audience.

“So we really are focusing on doing something different, and that is to bring artists and thought leaders and music industry leaders, and people from lots of different backgrounds, whether they are live podcasters, radio of celebrities, chefs, poets, people who want to come together and talk about song and all the tentacles that come out from the power of song.”

Anderson offered KPCW listeners a glimpse of what to expect.

“I am here with you guys. And this is this is my home station here and we want our locals to get a bit of a preview and to hear about this first. So you know we will have Jason Isbell, Warren Haynes, Government Mule and Fred Armisen, Andrew Bird, Celisse and Devin Gilfillian. Rising Appalachia, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite Duo. For some old blues guys, Cedric Burnside. For a new blues guy, we'll have David Ramirez and Katie Pruitt. And then we're going to have some really cool podcasters Joe Pug and Dave Mannheim.”

The three-and-a-half-day festival will feature retreat experiences by day, with meditation, yoga and sound baths along with conversations and workshops with artists. Anderson says it’s a true summit of ideas.

"We call those labs, and our labs programs run from noon to five and those are over at the lodges at Deer Valley in that beautiful plaza in the back. And then in the evenings will be up and down Main Street at some of our most beloved venues and a couple of new venues for evening shows where a lot of our artists that you've heard during the day, will play and collaborate in the evening."

Prior ticket holders from last year’s summit, which was cancelled due to COVID, have a first come, first serve purchasing opportunity today. General admission tickets will be available to the public in early May. The lineup of performers will run the gamut from blues to folk, singer songwriters and podcasters.

The summit runs September 7-10t. For more information visit Park City Song Summit.com

