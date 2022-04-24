© 2022 KPCW

Water panel will educate, answer questions about local management

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published April 24, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT
water symposium.jpg
Park City Municipal Corporation
/

Summit County and Park City Municipal are holding a Snyderville Basin Area Water Symposium Monday.

Event organizers invite the public to learn about local water supply and management in celebration of Drinking Water Week nationwide.

It’s happening in the Blair Education Center at Park City Hospital, with a panel of regional water managers and experts.

They’ll discuss the long-range water plan for the Snyderville Basin, water conservation programs, drought response plans, and the current outlook. After discussion, they’ll stick around for Q&A.

Other sponsors are Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, Summit Water Distribution Company, Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District and Mountain Regional Water.

The event’s scheduled to run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. To attend the meeting via Zoom, visit this link.

