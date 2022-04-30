Sailing? In the mountains? Sail Park City says “yep!”

Sail Park City is gearing up for another summer on the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Executive Director Scott VerMerris says strong winds from the Wasatch Front actually make for ideal sailing conditions at the Jordanelle each summer.

The organization is now accepting sign-ups for summer programs and VerMerris says despite low water levels at the reservoir, it’s full steam ahead.

“Right now we have a lot of open spots for junior sailing," he said. "They are filling up fast and we have recruited all of our instructors and we’re preparing our boats and we’re excited for that. The water levels are coming up, which is great. We’re feeling the energy. We really look forward to a great season. The water levels are not affecting us too badly. We get a little bit more exercise coming up and down our boat ramp, but, really, we’re still functioning as planned.”

The nonprofit has been providing sailing opportunities in Utah since 2008 and VerMerris adds that one of the organization’s goals is to tear down some of the obstacles and stereotypes associated with the sport.

“Our whole goal as an organization is to make sailing affordable and accessible and break down the barriers to entry to the sport, because it is not as hard as you would think to access the sport, here at least," he said. "It’s not only more affordable with what we’re offering, we offer a lot of education and open arms and social events to help people feel comfortable. That’s the whole idea of this nonprofit, is to really make it a community thing that is not elitist and not hard to get to.”

VerMerris says youth camps start at the $300 mark, while private lessons cost $100 an hour.

For more information on sailing at the Jordanelle or to sign up for summer programs, visit sailpc.org.