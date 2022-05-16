Unwelcome guests spend night in Old Town home, police investigating

Last Friday, a Park City homeowner said some unwelcome visitors had spent the night before in her home in Old Town. She said they drank alcohol and used her beds, showers and towels.

According to Park City Police Lieutenant Jay Randall, the home is used as a nightly rental. But by breaking in without the owner’s knowledge or permission, each of the intruders could face third-degree-felony charges.

“We're trying to get people to understand this isn't a widespread thing that happens in Park City, but it is something that we want to make sure people are aware of that can happen,” Randall said. “There's a lot of nightly rentals in Park City, and I think people unfortunately need to realize that— not just here, but everywhere — there's a certain element of fraud that kind of goes along with that.”

Randall said the department has leads on potential suspects, and clear security footage of the intruders is helping with identification.

He also said his office is taking time to explore all possibilities. In the meantime, it’s withholding details about potential suspects. He said that’s because doing so could jeopardize the case and possible prosecutions to come.