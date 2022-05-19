© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Weather forecasters predict hard freeze Friday night as cold front moves into Northern Utah

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published May 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM MDT
Protection of vegetable beds from frosts. Covered spanbond. Cove
ArtEvent ET - stock.adobe.com
/
145612637
Protection of vegetable beds from frosts. Covered spanbond. Covering material on a bed in the garden

A hard freeze warning takes effect Thursday night into Friday morning. The weekend looks to be chilly.

Springtime in the mountains means snow and cold for the Wasatch Back and high valleys. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 25 degrees Thursday night. The sub-freezing temperatures will hit Summit County, the rest of the Wasatch Back, and Bear River Valley.

Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could also freeze.

To protect plants, cover tender vegetation with a cloth. Around the house, wrap or drain outdoor pipes. Letting hoses lightly drip can also prevent them from freezing and breaking.

The Lower Deer Valley weather station shows Friday’s low will be 24 degrees, with Saturday’s low 26. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday night, low temperatures will remain in the low 30s. By Wednesday, things will warm back up with a predicted low of 44 degrees and a high of 74.

Local News
Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
See stories by Carolyn Murray