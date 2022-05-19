Weather forecasters predict hard freeze Friday night as cold front moves into Northern Utah

Springtime in the mountains means snow and cold for the Wasatch Back and high valleys. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 25 degrees Thursday night. The sub-freezing temperatures will hit Summit County, the rest of the Wasatch Back, and Bear River Valley.

Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could also freeze.

To protect plants, cover tender vegetation with a cloth. Around the house, wrap or drain outdoor pipes. Letting hoses lightly drip can also prevent them from freezing and breaking.

The Lower Deer Valley weather station shows Friday’s low will be 24 degrees, with Saturday’s low 26. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday night, low temperatures will remain in the low 30s. By Wednesday, things will warm back up with a predicted low of 44 degrees and a high of 74.