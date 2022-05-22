© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Running With Ed raises money, heart rates and spirits with pre-COVID-level participation

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published May 22, 2022 at 2:36 PM MDT
RWE.PNG
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
At Trailside Elementary School, runners and supporters at the Running With Ed fundraiser enjoyed live music.

Locals and visitors swarmed Park City roads and trails in support of local students Saturday.

It was a party at Trailside Elementary School, where runners were greeted with live jazz for Running With Ed. Atmospheres were also upbeat at all the racer exchange sites, including five other Park City schools, Utah Olympic Park and Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Along with music, runners and supporters enjoyed snacks, drinks and boisterous crowds on the chilly, sunny morning and into the afternoon.

Teams covered the 26.4-mile route in eight legs, while some individual runners did the course on their own. Organizers said with 1,200 runners, turnout exceeded expectations and suggested the fundraiser had returned to its pre-pandemic popularity.

“Nearly 200 people registered like in the last three or four days before the race, which is so Park City, it makes me laugh,” said Jen Billow, Park City Education Foundation associate director. “But we were so happy and surprised and grateful to have so many people out there. It was wonderful.”

Among those runners, people wore costumes and colorful accessories from pink tutus to blue wigs to an inflatable shark suit. The Cutties team costume, complete with hockey pads, jerseys, helmets and sticks, took first-place costume honors.

Parley’s Park Elementary was deemed the top exchange site. Billow said voting was closer than ever in that category and thanked volunteers and parent-teacher groups for their efforts.

Through race day, the foundation raised over $326,000. That money goes directly to Park City School District programs like preschool, after-school programs, PC CAPS, Bright Futures, Latinos In Action, even robotics.

“It's taking what is a really good education, amazing educators, great teachers in every classroom,” Billow said, “and bringing it to that next level and knowing that your donations are doing that for our students. Huge shoutout to our community for supporting this race and raising that kind of money.”

Fundraising will remain open for another week.

To donate, or to learn more, visit runningwithed.com.

Local News
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter