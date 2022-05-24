Guardsman Pass expected to open to motorists Friday

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, road crews are currently working to clear Guardsman Pass of snow ahead of an expected opening on Friday, May 27.

UDOT says the road from Big Cottonwood Canyon to Park City is already mostly clear of snow, but additional maintenance is required in order to get it ready for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Despite the anticipated opening, UDOT says it is still weather-dependent in case the Wasatch back is “graced with a seventh winter.”

Pine Canyon Road from Midway to Guardsman Pass and the Mirror Lake Highway from Kamas to the Wyoming border both remain closed.

