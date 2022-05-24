© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Guardsman Pass expected to open to motorists Friday

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published May 24, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT
UDOT Guardsman Pass
UDOT
/
UDOT says Guardsman Pass is expected to open for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

As the winter snow continues to melt, local roads are opening up for the summer, too.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, road crews are currently working to clear Guardsman Pass of snow ahead of an expected opening on Friday, May 27.

UDOT says the road from Big Cottonwood Canyon to Park City is already mostly clear of snow, but additional maintenance is required in order to get it ready for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Despite the anticipated opening, UDOT says it is still weather-dependent in case the Wasatch back is “graced with a seventh winter.”

Pine Canyon Road from Midway to Guardsman Pass and the Mirror Lake Highway from Kamas to the Wyoming border both remain closed.

The most current road conditions can be found here.

