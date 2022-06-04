Free Fishing Day is June 11

Anglers of all stripes rejoice! The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources will be putting on its annual Free Fishing Day June 11. One day a year, the DWR opens up fishing on public waterways in Utah to everyone, even if you don’t have a valid fishing license.

Fishing makes for a great summertime family activity and is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and introduce your family, friends, or neighbors to fishing. It’s an ideal day not only for beginning anglers to give fishing a try, but it’s also a fun time for experienced anglers, too.

Utah DWR Sportfish Coordinator Randy Oplinger says early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. He says all of the fish in the state, both warm and cold water species, are active and willing to bite this time of year.

Anglers should note that while Free Fishing Day waives the requirement for having a fishing license, entrance fees to state parks and other areas will still apply.

Although you don’t need a license to fish on June 11, the other fishing rules in Utah will still be in effect. Make sure you know the catch limits and other rules for the waterbody you are fishing. The rules are available in the 2022 Utah Fishing Guidebook .

And wherever you go fishing on Free Fishing Day, remember to recreate responsibly by packing out what you pack in and keep the area free of trash.

More information on where to fish in Utah or to buy a license to fish the other 364 days of the year can be found here.