Wanship fire leads to brief evacuations Sunday

A structure fire in Wanship spread quickly Sunday afternoon, and nearby residents had to be evacuated for a brief period.

According to the Park City Fire District, the fire started in an antiques barn at 30042 Old Lincoln Highway around 4 p.m. Multiple agencies responded.

High winds made it difficult for fire fighters to contain the blaze. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the area. Six to 10 additional structures were threatened. The fire quickly grew to 40 acres and a mandatory evacuation order was issued for the immediate vicinity of the fire.

Park City Fire District / A structure fire in Wanship on Sunday, July 17, 2022, quickly spread to nearby areas

An evacuation shelter quickly opened at the Wanship LDS Church just down the street, but the evacuation order was lifted just a couple of hours later.

Several structures were successfully defended, according to an online post from Summit County. Firefighters stayed on the scene overnight to work on hot spots and the perimeter of the fire. As of Monday morning, the fire was still estimated at 40 acres and about 40% of it had been contained.

