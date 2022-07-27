Sunrise Rotary Club gives $20,000 to the community

After receiving more than $70,000 in grant requests this spring, Park City Sunrise Rotary Club awarded $20,000 to several nonprofits last week at a breakfast awards ceremony.

Sunrise Rotary has awarded close to $300,000 since 2007. One of the ways the club raises money is the annual Shot Ski Competition which is held on Main Street.

Kim Kerr is the director of the Sunrise Community Grant Program. She said the Shot Ski event hasn’t happened for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year it will be held October 15th.

“So, we line up, we attach skis from top of Main Street to the bottom. I think we've gotten so big now that we actually create a loop you know, we have a lot of engineers in our club," she said. "So they want to figure out a way that we can create a loop and still all tilt the shots at the same time.”

Kerr said the money this year was less than the years prior due to the pandemic. But she’s hopeful that with the shot ski event back on, the grant funds will be bigger for 2023.

Thirty-six organizations with missions ranging from animal rescue to open space conservation were awarded grants. Kerr said the club chooses to give the funds to many nonprofits rather than just one.

"Everybody gets a little bit of money," she said. "I mean, there's a few people that don't get it for different reasons, if they don't quite meet the guidelines, but for the most part, we get a lot of applicants and we give everybody a little bit.”

The organizations that received grants are:

Aggies Elevated at Utah State University, Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation, Art Empowers, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, Children's Justice Center, Christian Center, CONNECT Summit County, EATS Park City, Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History, GFWC Park CIty Athenaeum Club, Habitat for Humanity SWC, Hope Alliance, Interact Club of South Summit High School, Leadership Park City, Mountain Mediation Center, Mountainlands Community Housing Trust, Nuzzles & Co, Park City Film Series, Park City LGBTQ Taskforce, Park City READS, Park City Sailing Association, Park

City School District, Adult Education, PCSD, Dual Language Immersion, Park City Summit County Arts Council, Park City Tots, Inc., Peace House, People's Health Clinic, Saddle of Love, Summit Community Gardens, Summit County Clubhouse, Summit County Public Art Advisory Board, Summit Land Conservancy, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, Weilenmann School of Discovery, Winter Sports School, Youth Sports Alliance.