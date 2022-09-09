Miners shut out Spartans, as Wasatch and South Summit pick up big wins

The Park City Miners took on the Murray Spartans this past Friday, and after a sluggish performance last week against East, the Miners had something to prove. This game was also the second game in a row the Miners played without their starting quarterback, Chase Beyer.

Park City came out of the gates hot, with a 70-yard kick return from William McCurdy turning into an easy touchdown to WR Miles Preston on the first drive of the game. The Miners refused to take their foot off the gas, as they proceeded to score a whooping 6 unanswered touchdowns to end the half up 46-0.

The Miners cruised through the second half, finishing the night with a 53-0 shutout over the Spartans. With that, the Miners improved to 4-1 on the season. The Miners will hit the road next week to take on the Highland Rams. Coverage starts at 7pm, right here on KPCW.

The South Summit Wildcats took on the Ogden Tigers this past weekend, and South Summit looked to continue their perfect season. South Summit found success on the ground, as running back Caleby Thompson ripped off two touchdowns in the first half, securing a 14-0 lead. The Wildcats finished the cat fight with a win over the Tigers, 28-0. South Summit will also hit the road next week, to take on the Emery Spartans.

North Summit was on the road this past week to take on the 4-0 Kenab Cowboys, and Kenab Cowboys took care of business. The Cowboys game plan focused on running back Griffen Bone, as he had a whopping 4 touchdowns in the first half. The game finished 30-13 in favor of Kenab. North Summit will drop yet another game this season, sliding to a 1-4 record. North Summit will look to recoup as they return home next week to take on the Parowan Rams.

Finally, after a rough loss to Pleasant Grove last week the Wasatch Wasps looked to get back on track against the Salem Hills Skyhawks at home. The Wasps scored methodically and explosively, with most notably a 99-yard touchdown return from Joseph Hyer padding the score for Wasatch. The Wasps finished the half up 28-19 over the Skyhawks. Wasatch then poured on the points in the second half, finishing the game 63-26. The Wasps will now improve to 2-3 on the season.

The Wasps will take flight over to Maple Mountain next week as they look to take on the Golden Eagles. We will see if the Wasps can get two birds with one stone.

