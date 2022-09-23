Park City handles adversity with a win over Olympus, as South Summit continues their perfect season

The 5-1 Park City Miners welcomed the 3-3 Olympus Titans to Dozier Field this past Friday, and Park City had look for the next man up after a chippy game against Highland last week. The Miners had to play this game without some of their best playmakers, RB Braden Beyer and WR William McCurdy.

The Park City offense took some time to get going, as they stalled out on their first 3 drives of the game. Olympus capitalized on Park City's offensive woes, as they quickly jumped to a 14-0 lead with 7 minutes left in the half. Park City dug deep and responded with an 80-yard drive, capped off by a 2-yard TD pass to WR Jeremy Eldridge. Park City nearly evened the score at the end of the half, but unfortunately ran out of time, leaving the score 14-7 in favor of the Titans.

In the second half, Park City adapted to adversity. The Park City defense held strong on Olympus's opening drive, and the Park City offense then drove all the way down the field to even the score 14-14 with 3 minutes left in the 3rd. In the fourth quarter, Park City controlled the clock and the game with strong running performances from Mason Grover and Blake Tabberachi. Park City rattled off one more touchdown, and ended the night with a well-earned 21-14 win over Olympus.

Park City will improve to 6-1 on their impressive season and will head on down to the Salt Lake Valley to take on the Brighton Bengals next week. Coverage starts Friday at 7pm right here on KPCW.

Elsewhere in the Wasatch back, the North Summit Braves travelled to play against the North Sevier Wolves this past Friday, and North Summit simply could not get anything going offensively. North Summit ended the night with a 13-28 loss to the Wolves. North Summit will now drop to 2-5, and will look to get right against the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs next week.

Next, the 6-0 South Summit Wildcats hosted the 4-2 Summit Academy Bears. The Wildcats after giving up a first quarter touchdown proceeded to score 33 points over the course of the night, finishing with an easy 33-14 win over the Bears. South Summit will look to continue their perfect season with a road trip to the American Leadership Eagles.

Finally, the 3-3 Wasatch Wasps hit the road to Springfield to take on the 5-1 Red Devils in a shootout. Wasatch initially had to dig themselves out of a hole after giving up 21 unanswered points in the 1st quarter. However, Wasatch would not go down without a fight. In the 4th quarter, Wasatch was down by 24 points and had to make a final push to stay in the game. The Wasps did just that, by scoring two touchdowns and succeeding on both 2-point attempts, closing the gap to a one score game 41-33. Then, each team scored another touchdown, expanding the score to 48-40 in favor of Springfield. Unfortunately, Wasatch was unable to finish off the comeback, and 48-40 would be the final score for the night.

With the tough loss, Wasatch will now drop to 3-4 on the season. Wasatch will look to get back on track with a home game against Spanish Fork next week.