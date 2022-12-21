© 2022 KPCW

Local News

What's open Christmas weekend in Summit, Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published December 21, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST
AP holiday store info.jpg
Associated Press
/
Park City's two Fresh Market locations have different hours on Christmas. The downtown store is open all day and night; the Quarry Village store closes at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day. Other chains have varying hours, so call your go-to before heading out.

Many businesses and agencies close up shop for the holidays, giving workers time with friends and families. However, some operations are still open on Christmas.

So, when does your garbage get picked up? When can you stock up at your local liquor store? Will the postal service be delivering to your home?

Here's what to know for Summit and Wasatch counties over Christmas weekend.

Summit County

Grocery stores:
Hours vary by company and location. Best to call ahead.

Garbage and recycling:
Since Christmas is over a weekend, there will be no delays in service unless weather becomes a problem.

Liquor stores:
Closed Sundays.
Dec. 24 - Stores close early at 6 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.
Dec. 31 - Stores close early at 7 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed.
Jan. 2 - Closed.

County offices:
Dec. 23 - Closed at 12 p.m.
Dec. 24 - Closed.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.

Libraries:
Dec. 24 - Closed at 2 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.

DMV:
Dec. 23 - Closed.
Dec. 24 - Cosed.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.
Dec. 27 - Closed.

USPS:
Dec. 25 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.
Dec. 26 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.

Restaurants:

Many restaurants in and around Park City are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Most are offering a prix fixe menu and require or strongly suggest reservations. This is a partial list of options.

Dec. 24:
Blind Dog
Courchevel Bistro
Hearth and Hill
Powder at the Waldorf-Astoria
tupelo

Dec. 25:
Courchevel Bistro
Eating Establishment
Flanagan’s on Main
Handle
Sushi Blue (dinner only)
Tekila Mexican Grill & Cantina
tupelo
Versante
Yuki Yama
350 Main

Wasatch County

Grocery stores:
Hours vary by company and location. Best to call ahead.

Garbage and recycling:
Dec. 26 - Pickup is scheduled for Dec. 27.

USPS:
Dec. 25 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.
Dec. 26 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.

Liquor Stores:
Closed Sundays.
Dec. 24 - Stores close early at 6 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.
Dec. 31 - Stores close early at 7 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed.
Jan. 2 - Closed.

County offices:
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.

Library:
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.

DMV:
Dec. 24 - Closed.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.

Have something to add to the list? Tell us below.

Ashton Edwards
Ashton Edwards jumped at the chance to join the KPCW team as director of digital media in 2022. She has been telling stories for a living for about a decade with stints in Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, St. Louis and now Park City.
