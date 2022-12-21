What's open Christmas weekend in Summit, Wasatch counties
Many businesses and agencies close up shop for the holidays, giving workers time with friends and families. However, some operations are still open on Christmas.
So, when does your garbage get picked up? When can you stock up at your local liquor store? Will the postal service be delivering to your home?
Here's what to know for Summit and Wasatch counties over Christmas weekend.
Summit County
Grocery stores:
Hours vary by company and location. Best to call ahead.
Garbage and recycling:
Since Christmas is over a weekend, there will be no delays in service unless weather becomes a problem.
Liquor stores:
Closed Sundays.
Dec. 24 - Stores close early at 6 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.
Dec. 31 - Stores close early at 7 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed.
Jan. 2 - Closed.
County offices:
Dec. 23 - Closed at 12 p.m.
Dec. 24 - Closed.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.
Libraries:
Dec. 24 - Closed at 2 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.
DMV:
Dec. 23 - Closed.
Dec. 24 - Cosed.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.
Dec. 27 - Closed.
USPS:
Dec. 25 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.
Dec. 26 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.
Many restaurants in and around Park City are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Most are offering a prix fixe menu and require or strongly suggest reservations. This is a partial list of options.
Dec. 24:
Blind Dog
Courchevel Bistro
Hearth and Hill
Powder at the Waldorf-Astoria
tupelo
Dec. 25:
Courchevel Bistro
Eating Establishment
Flanagan’s on Main
Handle
Sushi Blue (dinner only)
Tekila Mexican Grill & Cantina
tupelo
Versante
Yuki Yama
350 Main
Wasatch County
Grocery stores:
Hours vary by company and location. Best to call ahead.
Garbage and recycling:
Dec. 26 - Pickup is scheduled for Dec. 27.
USPS:
Dec. 25 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.
Dec. 26 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.
Liquor Stores:
Closed Sundays.
Dec. 24 - Stores close early at 6 p.m.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.
Dec. 31 - Stores close early at 7 p.m.
Jan. 1 - Closed.
Jan. 2 - Closed.
County offices:
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.
Library:
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.
DMV:
Dec. 24 - Closed.
Dec. 25 - Closed.
Dec. 26 - Closed.
