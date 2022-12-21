What's open Christmas weekend in Summit, Wasatch counties

So, when does your garbage get picked up? When can you stock up at your local liquor store? Will the postal service be delivering to your home?

Here's what to know for Summit and Wasatch counties over Christmas weekend.

Summit County

Grocery stores:

Hours vary by company and location. Best to call ahead.

Garbage and recycling:

Since Christmas is over a weekend, there will be no delays in service unless weather becomes a problem.

Liquor stores:

Closed Sundays.

Dec. 24 - Stores close early at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed.

Dec. 26 - Closed.

Dec. 31 - Stores close early at 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed.

Jan. 2 - Closed.

County offices:

Dec. 23 - Closed at 12 p.m.

Dec. 24 - Closed.

Dec. 25 - Closed.

Dec. 26 - Closed.

Libraries:

Dec. 24 - Closed at 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed.

Dec. 26 - Closed.

DMV:

Dec. 23 - Closed.

Dec. 24 - Cosed.

Dec. 25 - Closed.

Dec. 26 - Closed.

Dec. 27 - Closed.

USPS:

Dec. 25 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.

Dec. 26 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.

Restaurants:

Many restaurants in and around Park City are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Most are offering a prix fixe menu and require or strongly suggest reservations. This is a partial list of options.

Dec. 24:

Blind Dog

Courchevel Bistro

Hearth and Hill

Powder at the Waldorf-Astoria

tupelo

Dec. 25:

Courchevel Bistro

Eating Establishment

Flanagan’s on Main

Handle

Sushi Blue (dinner only)

Tekila Mexican Grill & Cantina

tupelo

Versante

Yuki Yama

350 Main

Wasatch County

Grocery stores:

Hours vary by company and location. Best to call ahead.

Garbage and recycling:

Dec. 26 - Pickup is scheduled for Dec. 27.

USPS:

Dec. 25 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.

Dec. 26 - Offices closed, no regular mail delivery.

Liquor Stores:

Closed Sundays.

Dec. 24 - Stores close early at 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 - Closed.

Dec. 26 - Closed.

Dec. 31 - Stores close early at 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 - Closed.

Jan. 2 - Closed.

County offices:

Dec. 25 - Closed.

Dec. 26 - Closed.

Library:

Dec. 25 - Closed.

Dec. 26 - Closed.

DMV:

Dec. 24 - Closed.

Dec. 25 - Closed.

Dec. 26 - Closed.

