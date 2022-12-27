Classic film Soylent Green screens at Kimball Junction Library Thursday

The 1973 film is set in the year 2022.

The film portrays a world devastated by climate change. The oceans are dead and polluted with waste, the air choked with smog, and most natural resources have been exhausted. Ecological disasters and overpopulation means a world with little food and water.

Set in New York City, housing is only affordable to the richest of the rich; the “elite,” they’re called. And their homes come with “furniture,” that is…women who are rented along with the flats.

The nourishment of the population is provided by Soylent Industries. It makes highly processed wafers that are distributed on specified days. There was Soylent Yellow, Soylent Red, and in 2022, Soylent Green was introduced.

Rich Brough, former KPCW reporter and long-time film buff, describes the rest of the plot and why he thought it was the perfect time to screen this film.

“There is a grisly murder, in which the victim is a member of the all powerful Soylent Corporation. Charleston Heston is a cop investigating this murder and eventually leads him to discover the dark secret of Soylent Green. And anybody out there listening, if you’ve seen the film, don’t say what it is," said Brough. "But we thought this was a nice way of saying farewell to the year. Goodbye 2022, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

April 19 marks the 49th anniversary of Soylent Green’s release. Almost 50 years later and the themes of pollution, global warming, corporate greed, social inequality and women’s rights are still resonant and timely, if controversial.

The film will be screened Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Kimball Junction Library. Rich Brough and Destiny Grose are hosting the free film and discussion.