Carports collapse, damage cars

Heber City police responded to a carport collapse at Wing Pointe Apartments Sunday afternoon, at 333 Airport Road.

Five vehicles were under the debris. The police on the scene reported the awning appeared to have collapsed due to the heavy snow.

No one was injured, and the carport was not attached to the building, so no damage to the building was reported.

Earlier in the week, a similar structure collapsed at the Powder Wood Condominiums, near the Park City Outlet Mall. Only one car appeared to be damaged in that incident.

KPCW A carport collapsed at Powder Wood Condominiums, damaging at least one car.

Utah has seen above average snowfall this winter. The National Weather Service reports Utah's snowpack is 70% above average so far this year.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Park City and Heber City through Monday, February 6, at 5 p.m.