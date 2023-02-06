© 2023 KPCW

Carports collapse, damage cars

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published February 6, 2023 at 5:59 AM MST
Heber carport collapse 1.JPG
Heber City Police Department
Five cars were damaged when a carport collapsed at Wing Pointe Apartments on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Heber City police responded to a carport collapse at Wing Pointe Apartments Sunday afternoon, at 333 Airport Road.

Five vehicles were under the debris. The police on the scene reported the awning appeared to have collapsed due to the heavy snow.

No one was injured, and the carport was not attached to the building, so no damage to the building was reported.

Earlier in the week, a similar structure collapsed at the Powder Wood Condominiums, near the Park City Outlet Mall. Only one car appeared to be damaged in that incident.

Powder Wood carport collapse 2.jpg
KPCW
A carport collapsed at Powder Wood Condominiums, damaging at least one car.

Utah has seen above average snowfall this winter. The National Weather Service reports Utah's snowpack is 70% above average so far this year.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Park City and Heber City through Monday, February 6, at 5 p.m.

Renai Bodley Miller
Renai Bodley Miller became General Manager of KPCW in June, 2017. Previously, she was a reporter at KPCW. Renai is a 25 year veteran of the television news business. She was a news producer in Roanoke, VA, Richmond, VA, Miami, FL, and Washington, DC before moving to Utah in 1996 to be the Executive Producer at KSTU Fox 13. In 1999, she was promoted to Vice President/News Director. Under Renai’s tenure, Fox 13 expanded its news coverage from 2.5 hours to 10 hours of news a day. She retired in July, 2015, to enjoy her new home in Park City; but she couldn’t stay out of a newsroom for long. Less than a month later she signed on with KPCW as a reporter, and less than two years later she was promoted to General Manager when Larry Warren retired.
