🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Local News

Sundance celebrates 40th festival

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published May 11, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT
sundance graphic2024.jpg
Sundance Institute
/
Sundance Institute
Sundance Film Festival 2024 is back in person as well as on line. The festival is accepting film submissions now.

The official dates for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival are out and filmmakers can submit their work now.

The 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival will be held January 18 – 28, 2024. And like Sundance 2023, it’s going to be held in person in Park City with many films available online.

Filmmakers can submit their films starting May 11. The early deadline for features is August 11, for shorts July 31, for Episodic August 7, and for New Frontier the early deadline is August 4.

In order for a film to be eligible in the feature category, it must have a running time of over 50 minutes, and it doesn't matter if it is a documentary or a scripted film. A short is a film that has a running time under 50 minutes. The episodic category is any project that’s presented in a multi-episode format. And the New Frontier projects are Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and other interactive cinematic forms.

Submissions are collected via FilmFreeway.com, the official Sundance submission webpage.

Proceeds earned through festival ticket sales fund the nonprofit Sundance Institute, which helps develop emerging artists on a year-round basis through Sundance labs, grants, fellowships, residencies and more. Members of the Sundance Institute are granted access to package pre-sales, premium passes, invitations to special events and other opportunities.

Tickets are not for sale yet. Sundance says prices and package information will be shared closer to the Festival.

More information on deadlines for submissions and other important information about the 2024 Sundance Film Festival can be found here.

