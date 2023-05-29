Wasatch Back residents honor the fallen, educate a new generation

About 60 people gathered at Park City Cemetery for a program commemorating Memorial Day. The Park City TrebleMakers offered a musical tribute. They were followed by remarks from American Legion Post 14 adjutant Glenn Wright, who was assisted by Park City Mayor Nann Worel – both of whom served in the Vietnam War.

Wright said the annual ceremony has attracted more people over the past decade.

"I think when I started doing this in 2011, I think we probably had about 20 people show up," he said. "And the crowd’s been getting progressively bigger every year, which is good."

Park City resident Tom Bachtell said he appreciates that support.

"I love it," he said. "And when we came home, we didn't get any. But we do now. And it's wonderful."

He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. And he is well acquainted with the cost of that war.

"My brother died in Vietnam as a result of Agent Orange. I think he'd rather have taken a bullet," he said. "And I ended up in the hospital and saw a lot of boys come in and not get out."

Bachtell said he’s observed a change in how the nation honors those who served in that war.

"I think as a nation, more people care about veterans and what they sacrificed for, and they understand it better or care more about it than they did back in the ‘60s and ‘70s," he said. "And I appreciate that very, very much."

In Heber City, a part of Veteran's Memorial Park was filled with signs expressing appreciation for those who served, while American flags lined the boulevard running alongside the park. Heber City resident Zachary Hall was there with his young son, August.

“It’s for me a nice opportunity to remember my father," he said. "But also gives us a chance to help our young ones understand a little bit more about what wars mean, and maybe how we can contribute to keeping a more peaceful world."

Hall’s father also served in Vietnam. He said his father doesn’t talk much about that time in his life, but he does know he worked for a general processing personnel files.

"I don't remember the base where he was off the top, but I do know that they lost a lot of people” he said. “And he got to see every one of their names come across his desk."

Hall said he feels fortunate to be able to contemplate what his father’s service meant. And August is starting to understand it a little more, too.

When his father asked him what he learned about today, August said, "Army."

Zachary Hall responded, "Think we should go call your grandpa and ask him a little bit more?"