Summit County crews work to keep mosquitoes at bay

Experts say more rain and snow runoff has created the perfect environment for mosquitoes.

Director of Summit County Mosquito Abatement District, Brian Stephens shared with KPCW Wednesday the methods used to keep pests at bay.

He said it is impossible to completely get rid of mosquitoes. The best defense is catching them before they hatch.

“That’s our main focus. We like to treat mosquitoes before they hatch, before they become adults, we want them in the water,” he said. “If we can get them in the water we have a fighting chance of better control.”

In the spring, technicians from the mosquito abatement district map out water collection areas.

Then they use a naturally-occurring bacteria to kill the mosquito larvae. It’s fatal for species like mosquitoes, flies and gnats and with no harmful effects for humans or other creatures.

Stephens explained they infuse ground up corn cobs with the bacteria and spread that in the water.

The larvae then eat the bacteria-laden mixture which kills them.

He said timing is everything.

“Mosquitos will complete a life cycle within five to seven days,” he said. “Our goal is to try and get through our area in five to seven days to pick up that lifecycle.”

Once adults, female mosquitoes need blood to reproduce, Stephens said, leading to those little itchy red bug bites.

The best way to keep the mosquitoes away at home? Keep an eye on standing water.

Stephens said if you have bird baths or dog bowls, or even tires with standing water in them, dump it out and change it every five days or so.

This assures any potential mosquito eggs won’t hatch.