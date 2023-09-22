Miners football stays undefeated with win over Cottonwood

The Park City Miners football team coasted to a 42-7 victory over the winless Cottonwood Colts on Friday night. The Miners move to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Region 10.

Miners quarterback Sebastian Bodily had a big first half with two touchdown passes and a 55-yard touchdown run. The Colts converted a fumble into a touchdown early in the third quarter to make the score 21-7, but the game never got any closer. Park City immediately answered with a 97-yard touchdown drive. The defense then took over as Cottonwood never mounted a serious threat afterwards. Park City scored two more times, including a 55-yard fumble recovery by Brian Walsh for the final score.

The Miners’ next game is at home against Region 10 opponent Jordan Beetdiggers on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

In other area action, the Wasatch Wasps fell 34-20 to the Springville Red Devils in their Region 7 game. Wasatch took an early 6-0 lead, but the Red Devils followed with 27 unanswered points. The teams then traded scores as the Wasps were unable to mount another big comeback this week.

With the loss, the Wasps are 2-5 on the season and 1-2 in region play. They travel to play the Timpview Thunderbirds in their next Region 7 game on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

The South Summit Wildcats won a shootout against the Summit Academy Bears 45-33. The Wildcats erased a 14-7 halftime deficit with a 31-point third quarter outburst. The Bears pulled within 38-33 in the fourth quarter before Wildcats quarterback Bracken Lassche connected on his fifth touchdown throw of the night.

South Summit is now 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in the 2A-North region. They host the American Leadership Eagles on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in their next region game.

The North Summit Braves lost a tough game against the Beaver Beavers 29-2. The North Summit offense struggled against a stout Beavers defense that entered the contest allowing less than 10 points per game. That defense proved too much as the Braves’ only score was a safety early in the third quarter.

The Braves (5-2) resume Region 1A-North play at home against the North Sevier Wolves on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.