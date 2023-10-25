KPCW joins in ‘Public Radio Music Day’ for second year running

A bipartisan group from the U.S. House of Representatives dubbed Oct. 25, 2023, Public Radio Music Day last month, and late Tuesday the U.S. Senate did the same in a unanimous vote.

According to NPR, this year’s theme is “Building Community Through Music.” It celebrates the contributions of non-commercial radio stations to “music education, artist discovery and preservation [of] the local music culture.”

What’s the difference between commercial and non-commercial stations? As KPCW assistant program director Mitchell Elliott explains, a lot of it comes down to songs.

Commercial stations may only have 500 songs they rotate through.

“We have a bit more diverse playlist,” Elliott said. “We have about 12,000 songs that our DJs can pick from, and then in terms of what's actually programmed, and is in rotation, it's about 1,300 songs.”

And KPCW’s rotation used to be even larger! We’ve since emphasized the “carefully curated” aspect of our “mountain town sound.” But with lots of songs, many from local artists, it will always be “intentionally eclectic.”

“We have everything from the 18-year old all the way up to the 80-year old, and so we're trying to hit a variety of music that kind of appeals to a very large listening base,” program director John Burdick said.

It all happens live on air, thanks to our volunteer air force of DJs.

Connor Thomas / KPCW DJ Rudy Tessnow is a veteran volunteer air force servicemember.

DJ Caren Bell is quick to highlight the unique combination of local news and local music.

“And if that wasn't enough, you also have these quirky local public services like the Lost and Found,” she said. “You'd never find that in a big city.”

Wednesday, KPCW is switching up the playlist slightly, to play more local artists than usual, at least two every hour.

Public Radio Music Day also raises awareness about the importance of funding public broadcasting. Pres. Biden’s budget proposal included $575 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting over two years, but a house budgeting subcommittee is recommending ending funding by 2026.

The CPB helps fund public radio and television stations around the country, including KPCW. To learn more about the bill that could defund CPB, visit protectmypublicmedia.org.