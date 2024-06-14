Woman arrested with more than 400 fentanyl pills in Summit County

Court documents show that on June 13 deputies stopped 36-year-old Crystal L. Guseman driving eastbound on I-80 just east of Kimball Junction for failure to stay in her lane.

During the traffic stop, a deputy observed that Guseman was “nervous and had blood shot eyes.” She later admitted to having narcotics and the deputy discovered a “baggy concealed in her underwear that contained approximately 446 pills of fentanyl” as well as methamphetamine and a foil and straw used for ingesting drugs.

“We’re definitely always looking out for situations like this because we want to stop as much of it as we can,” Summit County Sheriff’s Sgt. Felicia Sotelo said. Sotelo also noted synthetic opioids are a growing concern for law enforcement agencies. “I believe that not only our county, but counties across the nation, are dealing with an influx of fentanyl and fentanyl-like substances. It’s very unfortunate.”

Guseman is being held in the Summit County Jail without bail on multiple charges including felony drug possession with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.