2024 Wasatch Back Voter Guide: Information for Summit, Wasatch counties

The 2024 General Election is fast approaching and KPCW has partnered with The Park Record to create the 2024 Wasatch Back Voter Guide.

The guide is your one-stop resource for voter information for Summit and Wasatch counties. The guide includes information on local candidates including county council and school board races as well as those running for state and congressional offices.

Information on judicial retentions, ballot initiatives, voter registration, early voting and drop box and voting locations is also included in the voter guide.