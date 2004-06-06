© 2022 KPCW

'Avenue Q' Surprise Winner at Tony Awards

By Steve Inskeep
Published June 6, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

Avenue Q, an adult musical featuring naughty puppets, wins the prize for best new musical at Sunday night's Tony Awards. In a major upset, Idina Menzel -- who plays the green-skinned Elphaba in Wicked, a retelling of the Wizard of Oz -- wins in the toughest race of the night, best actress in a musical. Phylicia Rashad becomes the first African American to win best actress in a play for her role in a A Raisin in the Sun. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep.

